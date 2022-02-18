Xavi Hernandez is determined that Barcelona deserved more from their Europa League clash with Napoli.

Barca put on an impressive display in their Europa League knockout qualifying first leg clash with the Serie A giants on Thursday night.

They needed a penalty to equalise after conceding a counter-attack goal, Ferran Torres scoring from the spot.

But ultimately, Barca were by far the better team, and the created three, four and maybe more clear chances to win the game.

They failed to take them, and they now head to Naples for next week’s second leg needing to win, one way or another to progress.

But while the result ended up being a disappointing one, the performance was still a very good one, and Xavi knows his team deserved to pick up all three points.

“The result is null, insufficient. We deserved at least a victory and if we are fair, through more than two goals.

“In general, this is the path, but this is not a friendly, it is not pre-season.

“This is about results.”

There are no away goals in this competition anymore, so this result is not as concerning for Barca as it might have been.

But they still have a tricky job ahead to pick up an away win in Naples.