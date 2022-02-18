Real Madrid unchanged for Alaves clash

Los Blancos return to the day job of league action at home to the Basque side tomorrow in Madrid.

Despite holding a four point lead at the top of the La Liga table, Real Madrid’s mixed start to 2022 continued away against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

The main focus for Ancelotti is again on the fitness of top scorer Karim Benzema after the Frenchman played through pain against PSG.