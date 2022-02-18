Real Madrid unchanged for Alaves clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged matchday squad for their La Liga clash with Alaves this weekend.
Los Blancos return to the day job of league action at home to the Basque side tomorrow in Madrid.
Despite holding a four point lead at the top of the La Liga table, Real Madrid’s mixed start to 2022 continued away against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.
Kylian Mbappe’s added time goal secured a 1-0 Champions League last 16 first leg win for PSG with Ancelotti side enduring an off night in Paris.
The main focus for Ancelotti is again on the fitness of top scorer Karim Benzema after the Frenchman played through pain against PSG.
Despite keeping him in the squad, Ancelotti could opt for caution over the 34-year-old, with Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic potential options as replacements.
Marcelo, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde could also come in to allow for vital rests for certain players.