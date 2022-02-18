Rayo Vallecano’s European hopes hit by Elche loss

Rayo Vallecano’s push for a European place has taken another hit in Friday night La Liga action as they lost 2-1 at Elche.

Andoni Iraola’s side were tipped for a Top Six spot at the end of 2021, but their recent form has seen them slide down the table, with four straight defeats in league action.

Three important points boosts Elche’s survival chances with both sides now looking set for a mid table finish in 2022.

Elche carved out the best chance of the first half with Enzo Roco testing Luca Zidane.

However, Rayo took the initiative after the restart, with Fran Garcia’s deflected strike edging them in front.

But the visitors were unable to build on that positivity as Elche hit them with a late quickfire double.

Guido Carrillo bravely nodded home after some pinball in the Rayo box before Ezequiel Ponce raced clear on the counter to clinch a first win in over a month for Elche.

Up next for Elche is a trip along the coast to Levante next Friday with Rayo at home to neighbours Real Madrid next weekend.

