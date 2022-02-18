Emmanuel Macron to support PSG’s attempts to keep Kylian Mbappe

The future of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to dominate European football in the coming weeks as the Frenchman decides his next step.

Mbappe’s current deal at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of 2021/22 with no progress on an extension.

The former AS Monaco forward has been heavily linked with a free transfer move to Real Madrid with Los Blancos determined to secure a deal.

However, his stay in the French capital may not be over, with PSG rumoured to be putting together a final contract offer which would see him become the highest paid player in world football.

According to reports from Diario AS, PSG have the help of French president Emmanuel Macron in their attempts to retain Mbappe.

Macron has previously hailed the influence of PSG on Mbappe’s development and his importance to Ligue 1.

The political support of Macron adds weight to PSG’s case to keep Mbappe with Real Madrid set to make their move before the end of the season.