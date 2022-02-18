Barcelona eye Chelsea defensive star as summer option

Barcelona could swoop for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen if he becomes a free agent this summer.

The Blues are set for showdown contract extension talks with the Danish international in the coming weeks with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Christensen is joined by defensive partners Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in coming to the end of their respective contracts at Stamford Bridge, with the latter also linked to Barca.

According to reports from Marca, La Blaugrana are monitoring the 25-year-old as an option, as Xavi looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Christensen and Rudiger have formed a solid partnership in the Chelsea back line under Thomas Tuchel but there is growing concern that at least one of them will move on.

Differences over wage demands have disrupted contract talks in 2022, but the lack of a transfer fee, could be viewed as bonus for a cash-strapped Barcelona.