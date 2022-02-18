Barcelona are said to be waiting on Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta to accept their contract offer.

The Blaugrana enjoyed a busy January transfer window, despite their ongoing financial issues.

Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all brought in to strengthen Xavi Hernandez‘s squad.

But attention is already turning to the summer, with Barca’s chiefs working out how to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

Big-money signings will have to wait, with Barca needing to see if their salary cap is increased, and it should be given the restructuring of debt and the striking of new sponsorship deals.

In the meantime, some cheaper deals can be lined up, and that is the case with Chelsea star Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and he is likely to leave after a decade at Stamford Bridge.

There have been some reports that Chelsea have the option to extend the contract, but they are unlikely to do so against their loyal defender’s will.

Azpilicueta has seen his involvement reduced this season, and that could lead him to pursue a deal away from West London.

According to Sport, negotiations with Barca are already at an advanced stage, and Barca are said to be waiting on the offer they have presented to the defender.

Azpilicueta is already able to agree a contract ahead of the summer, as long as it is with a club outside of England.