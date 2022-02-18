Barcelona are not going to rush Ansu Fati back from injury regardless of their battle for a top four spot.

Fati has had a disastrous spell with injuries, missing the best part of a year in all.

The talented young striker missed around nine months with a knee injury and he has suffered two setbacks since returning.

The last setback was the biggest one, ruling him out for a number of months.

Fati decided not to undergo surgery, as recommended, deciding to have conservative treatment, which will involve strengthening the muscles around and in his hamstring rather than having them surgically repaired.

The loss of Fati is a big blow, but Barca don’t want to see this situation repeated, and according to Diario AS, there will be no miracles in the striker’s recovery.

Barca are going to play it absolutely safe, and they have already said Fati will not be risked for the Clásico on March 20.

They want their young forward to return and have at least three weeks of training with the group to make sure he is absolutely ready.

The idea is that Fati can be involved for the final few games of the season, and the bottom line is that if he is not fully ready and fully confident, he will not play.

The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres will have helped Barca get into a situation where they can make this decision.

Meanwhile, Luuk de Jong has also proved he can be very useful in the meantime.