Atletico Madrid confirm Osasuna squad as Matheus Cunha suffers injury blow

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has named his squad to travel to Osasuna this weekend.

Simeone’s side have continued to struggle in 2022 as their La Liga title defence has slipped away in recent weeks with a 1-0 midweek defeat at home to Levante.

Los Rojiblancos have also been hit by a new injury setback with Brazilian international Matheus Cunha suffering knee ligament damage in the Levante loss.

📋 ¡Estos son los jugadores rojiblancos citados para el desplazamiento a Pamplona! pic.twitter.com/K1d1ud6HCR — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 18, 2022

Cunha is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks as Atletico assess his rehabilitation plan ahead of the end of season run in.

Defensive duo Felipe Monteiro and Mario Hermoso also return to the matchday squad alongside French star Antoine Griezmann.

Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko is expected to come in at right back, with Griezmann set to start in attack, alongside the returning Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V OSASUNA:

Oblak; Vrsalkjo, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke; Correa, Griezmann, Felix; Suarez