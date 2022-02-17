Xavi Hernandez has changed Barcelona’s routine ahead of trip to Valencia

Xavi Hernandez has decided to change Barcelona’s routine ahead of La Liga matches according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana have developed the habit of travelling to away games on the morning of the games, but ahead of their upcoming clash with Valencia at Mestalla Xavi has decided they’ll travel the day before the game.

His press conference before the game will take place at 16:30 on Saturday afternoon and immediately afterwards the Blaugrana will travel to Mestalla. They’ll take a charter flight at 19:00 from Barcelona and will stay at The Westin Valencia.

The game kicks off at 16:15 on Sunday afternoon and right after the game Barcelona will leave Valencia on a 20:00 flight. It’s set to be a complicated match against an improved Valencia side that are preparing for a semi-final second leg in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona will want to win after dropping two points against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium last Sunday evening. They’re currently in fourth but want to apply pressure on third-placed Real Betis and keep fifth-placed Atletico Madrid at arm’s length.