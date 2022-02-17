The secret to Kylian Mbappe’s remarkably fluent Spanish

Kylian Mbappe is the man of the moment. The Frenchman was the decisive player during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, scoring the decisive goal deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic win.

He also stunned many after the game by conducting an interview with Movistar Futbol in perfect Spanish. According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe began learning the language when he was at Monaco, before he made the move to PSG in 2017.

He’s also had the chance to practice at PSG given the large number of Spanish speakers at the Parc des Princes. The four other principal attackers in the first team – Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior, Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi – all speak fluent Spanish.

Mbappe’s aforementioned interview has fired the enthusiasm of Madrid supporters who are convinced that he’s going to join them when his contract expires at the end of this season.