Real Betis claimed a huge away win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Los Verdiblancos are enjoying a stunning season so far, sitting third in La Liga, and they are now on their way to the next round of the Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men faced a Zenit side who dropped out of the Champions League on Thursday night in the Europa League knockout playoff round.

And they produced a brilliant performance, racing into a 2-0 lead in Russia.

Goals from Guido Rodriguez and Willian Jose put Betis into a commanding position, but Zenit fought back.

The Russian side levelled through Artem Dzyuba and Malcom, but Betis got back in front again before half-time.

Experienced midfielder Andres Guardado found the net on the 41st minute and Betis put in a disciplined second-half display to see out the win.

There are no away goals anymore in European competitions, but Betis still take a big win back to the Benito Villamarin ahead of next week’s second leg.