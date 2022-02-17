Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is resigned to losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe showed exactly why he’s the most sought-after footballer on the planet on Tuesday night when he scored the last minute winner that ensured Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid in a last 16 Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.

But if PSG won that battle they’ve lost the war because it’s taken for granted that Mbappe is going to leave the French capital and head to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this season according to Marca.

Mbappe’s post-match interview, delivered in perfect Spanish as well as a wink and a smile, virtually confirmed the news as did the face of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s president, up in the director’s box in the presence of his counterpart at Madrid Florentino Perez.

Al-Khelaifi shared a dinner with Florentino pre-match in line with the custom for Champions League ties of this type, but the meal lasted just over an hour and was endured with a sense of coldness on the part of the PSG chief. He knows that he’s on the verge of losing the most exciting footballer in the European game.