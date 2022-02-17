Paris Saint-Germain offer to make Kylian Mbappe the best-paid player in world football

Paris Saint-Germain have made another offer to Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and PSG are loathe to lose a player who’s become the most exciting in European football.

Their offer, according to Hadrien Grenier and The Independent, will make Mbappe the highest-paid player in the world at a rate of €1m per week. The report indicates that Mbappe is studying the offer, which is worrying news indeed for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have been pursuing Mbappe relentlessly for some time now and had been confident of signing him on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Their desire was perhaps made even more urgent on Tuesday evening, when Mbappe proved the decisive player as PSG beat Madrid in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. He was the best player on the pitch and scored the winning goal.