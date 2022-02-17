Barcelona fans have booed Ousmane Dembélé onto this pitch this evening.

The Blaugrana are in Europa League action this evening, facing Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff clash.

It didn’t start too well for Barca, who went behind despite early dominance, Plotr Zielinski putting the visitors ahead.

Ferran Torres would go on to equalise from the spot, and in a bid to find a winner, Dembélé was brought off the bench.

The appearance is Dembélé’s first at Camp Nou in 2022, and his first following the breakdown of contract talks.

It’s for that reason why Barcelona fans decided to boo Dembélé as he entered the pitch.

It was not a pretty sight at Camp Nou, and it’s a concerning sign of a potential trend between now and the end of the season.

Ultimately, Dembélé was coming on to help his team, and this welcome will not have helped him achieve that aim.

You can see a video of the incident below.