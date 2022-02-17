Luciano Spalletti says that Diego Maradona would support Napoli over Barcelona this evening

Barcelona welcome Napoli to Camp Nou this evening in the first straight knockout round of the Europa League. It’s an intriguing clash between two of Europe’s most historic football clubs, one that could very well be in the Champions League.

But it isn’t. Barcelona dropped down to the Europa League after they failed to get out of their Champions League group, finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Napoli, usually a Champions League participant, competed in Europe’s second-tier competition from the jump this season. They finished second in their group behind Spartak Moscow.

Barcelona are currently fourth in La Liga, level on points with fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and a point ahead of sixth-placed Real Sociedad. Real Betis, Sevilla and Real Madrid are ahead of them.

Napoli are third in Serie A, a point behind Internazionale and two behind league leaders Milan. Juventus are in fourth, seven points behind the club synonymous with the south of Italy.

Napoli have suffered late blow, however, in the fact that forward Victor Osimhen is a doubt. His fitness will be assessed shortly before kick-off before a decision is made on his participation.

“I don’t think we’ll be disadvantaged because of the absence of one player,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia in comments carried by Football Italia.

“These two teams are so strong that one player doesn’t make the difference. There is one one who couldn’t make it, but he’ll watch the game from heaven. I’m talking about [Diego] Maradona. I’m sure that he’ll be impartial at the beginning, but then he’ll take a position as usual and support Napoli.”

Maradona, of course, is synonymous with Napoli due to the incredible success he enjoyed at the Italian club during the mid-to-late 1980s. He joined them from Barcelona in 1984.