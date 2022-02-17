Jordi Cruyff has sent a clear message to Barcelona fans over their treatment of Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé made his first Camp Nou appearance of 2022 tonight, and crucially, it was his first since contract talks with the club broke down.

The winger is now set to leave for nothing at the end of the season, and Barcelona fans have been left furious.

When Dembélé was brought off the bench during Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Napoli, a chorus of boos rung out around Camp Nou.

It is a concerning sign of more difficult receptions to come for Dembélé as the season progresses.

Though, he did react well to it, putting in a very good performance in the latter stages of the game, with Barca searching for an equaliser but never quite finding one.

On the back of the boos, Joan Laporta’s advisor, son of club legend Johan Cruyff and former Barcelona player Jordi Cruyff has made it clear to fans how they should be treating Dembélé.

“You have to support all the players who wear the shirt, from the first day to the last,” he has said, as per Infobae.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you want, Dembélé didn’t renew but if the coach uses him, you have to support him when he plays.”