Ferran Torres appeared to be in tears after Barcelona’s Europa League draw with Napoli.

The Blaugrana‘s big-money January signing scored the equaliser for Barca in their first leg draw with the Serie A giants, converting from the spot.

But Torres spent much of the night missing key chances, failing to convert at least three clear-cut opportunities.

And he knew he had let chances pass by, clearly upset at the final whistle.

Torres was pictured with his head in his shirt and he was consoled by teammate Arnau Tenas.

Clearly, the former Manchester City forward knows the responsibility on his shoulders after arriving at Barca for big money during the January window.

He is, of course, expected to take these chances, but all players have nights like this one when things don’t go their way.

And there is little time to be down, with a trip to Naples for the second leg as soon as next Thursday.

Torres will likely start that game, and he will have the chance to put these misses swiftly behind him.