Barcelona will head to Naples on level terms after a draw with Napoli.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men took on Napoli at Camp Nou on Thursday evening in the tie of the round in the Europa League knockout playoff round.

Barca dominated early on but found themselves a goal down just before the 30-minute mark after Plotr Zielinski hammered home a rebound from his own shot.

The Blaugrana had a sea of bodies in the box, but the ball ter Stegen’s save still found its way back to the Napoli star.

Barca responded well, generally, though, and Ferran Torres would go on to equalise from the spot 14 minutes after the restart.

Xavi will feel his men deserved to take a win to Naples for the second leg after managing as many as 18 efforts on goal, with Napoli managing only four.

Despite the equaliser, Torres was guilty of missing three of four very good chances himself.

The winning goal eluded Barca, and with no away goals to worry about, the tie is wide open heading into the second leg next week, on February 24.