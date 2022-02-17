Fede Valverde has a golden chance to prove his worth for Real Madrid amid Casemiro’s suspension

It’s Fede Valverde’s time to shine according to Diario AS. The Uruguayan is the most likely candidate to replace the suspended Casemiro in Real Madrid’s starting lineup ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg with Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid lost the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening with Marco Verratti dominating the midfield battle. The Uruguayan has the ability to offer energy and dynamism and could complement the 32-year-old Toni Kroos and the 36-year-old Luka Modric, who couldn’t maintain control in the French capital.

Valverde has three league games to prove that he, rather than Eduardo Camavinga, should be given the chance to replace Casemiro when PSG come to the Santiago Bernabeu on March ninth. Madrid face Deportivo Alaves, Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad. The Uruguayan needs to seize his moment.

The 23-year-old, who joined Madrid from Penarol in 2016, has made 19 appearances in La Liga this season and provided one assist. He’s played five times in the Champions League this term.