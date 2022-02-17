Fans noticed something strange going on with Ferran Torres’ shirt during Barcelona’s draw with Napoli.

Torres made the headlines for his performance against Napoli in Barca‘s Europa League knockout stage playoff clash at Camp Nou.

The January signing scored a penalty to secure a draw for the Blaugrana, but he also missed a number of key chances.

His inability to take those chances left him upset at the final whistle, needing to be consoled by teammates.

But there was also a talking point over the shirt he wore for the evening.

Fans noticed that Torres didn’t have a Barcelona badge or the Nike logo on his shirt, only the Rakuten sponsorship print.

The shirt looked like a fake shirt in comparison to those of his teammates’.

A strange instance, and one that will likely have the kit man double and triple checking every shirt they put out for the coming weeks.