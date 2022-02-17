Diego Maradona advised Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid back in 2017

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest name in European football at the moment. The Frenchman dazzled on Tuesday night in the Champions League when he scored a late, late winner for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16.

The goal means that PSG go to the Santiago Bernabeu on March ninth with a goal advantage over Madrid and carried additional significance due to the strength of rumours linking Mbappe with a move to Madrid when his PSG contract expires in the summer.

Even though Madrid will be able to sign him on a free transfer he won’t be cheap. Los Blancos will have to pay a big signing-on fee in order to secure the most exciting player in our sport right now.

Madrid’s interest has been long-standing, with the late, great Diego Maradona even advising Florentino Perez to sign Mbappe when he was at Monaco. He eventually joined PSG, but speaking to Diario AS in 2017 Maradona said that he told Florentino the young Frenchman was going to be football’s next big thing.