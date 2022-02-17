Barcelona to rest Ferran Torres for Europa League clash with Napoli

Barcelona welcome Napoli to Camp Nou this evening in the first straight knockout round of the Europa League. It’s an intriguing clash between two of Europe’s most historic football clubs, one that could very well be in the Champions League.

But it isn’t. Barcelona dropped down to the Europa League after they failed to get out of their Champions League group, finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Napoli, usually a Champions League participant, competed in Europe’s second-tier competition from the jump this season. They finished second in their group behind Spartak Moscow.

Barcelona are currently fourth in La Liga, level on points with fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and a point ahead of sixth-placed Real Sociedad. Real Betis, Sevilla and Real Madrid are ahead of them.

Napoli are third in Serie A, a point behind Internazionale and two behind league leaders Milan. Juventus are in fourth, seven points behind the club synonymous with the south of Italy.

Xavi Hernandez is expected to start with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba according to a report by Diario Sport.

Frenkie de Jong will anchor midfield with Nico Gonzalez and Pedri either side of him, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line flanked by Adama Traore and Ousmane Dembele. It’s expected Ferran Torres, Gavi and Sergio Busquets will be rested.