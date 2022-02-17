Barcelona’s contract talks with veteran star Sergi Roberto are said to have broken down.

Roberto has been a loyal servant for Barca over the last 12 years after coming through La Masia.

The versatile midfielder has been consistent and professional during his time at the club, even while regularly playing away from his preferred position, at right-back.

But it now looks like he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Roberto made the big decision to undergo thigh surgery during the winter in a bid to correct an ongoing issue.

And that decision was particularly brave because of his expiring contract, with Roberto not set to return until March.

But contract talks did restart within the last couple of weeks, and it seems they have not gone well.

According to Sport, the talks have definitively broken down, and it’s almost certain Roberto will leave.

Barca have been on a mission to reduce player contracts over the last year, and that could be the big issue here.

Roberto is a high-level player able to play in two positions, and he only turned 30 earlier this month.

The Spain international is likely to find a club swiftly if he does leave Camp Nou this summer.