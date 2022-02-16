Xavi Hernandez admits he’s angered that Barcelona aren’t in the Champions League

Barcelona welcome Napoli to Camp Nou tomorrow evening in the first straight knockout round of the Europa League. It’s an intriguing clash between two of Europe’s most historic football clubs, one that could very well be in the Champions League.

But it isn’t. Barcelona dropped down to the Europa League after they failed to get out of their Champions League group, finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Napoli, usually a Champions League participant, competed in Europe’s second-tier competition from the jump this season. They finished second in their group behind Spartak Moscow.

Barcelona are currently fourth in La Liga, level on points with fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and a point ahead of sixth-placed Real Sociedad. Real Betis, Sevilla and Real Madrid are ahead of them.

Napoli are third in Serie A, a point behind Internazionale and two behind league leaders Milan. Juventus are in fourth, seven points behind the club synonymous with the south of Italy.

“Let’s not fool ourselves,” Xavi Hernandez said as per Diario AS. “We’d like to be in the Champions League and we’re angered that we’re not, but we’re in the Europa League. It’s an opportunity and if we win it we’ll qualify for the Champions League. I see it as an opportunity. Two seasons ago Barcelona played Napoli in the Champions League. We’re motivated for this game.”