Xavi Hernandez has detailed what Adama Traore gives to Barcelona.

Traore rejoined Barca after seven years on a loan deal from Wolves until the end of the season.

Barca also hold an option to buy in the deal, and at this rate, they are likely activate it.

Traore has impressed in his early appearances, assisting two goals in his first two La Liga games.

The Spain international‘s direct approach is something Barca have missed this season, and he is already impressing supporters and Xavi alike.

Ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Napoli, Xavi has been detailing exactly what Traore brings to the table at Camp Nou.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Barca boss said: “He is giving us a lot. He is a mature player. He takes really good positions.

“He draws players off their mark to get the ball out to the other wing. He takes people on in one-on-ones and he understands it well.

“He is able to make the difference. He is very strong one-on-one. He makes the difference in matches and I am very happy for him.

“He is very professional and he is a great guy.”

Barca’s option to buy in Traore’s loan deal is believed to be €30million, and there is already talk of them activating it.

Though, Traore still has the rest of the season to play, and it’s not easy to stay consistent in this very inconsistent Barcelona side.