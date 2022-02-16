Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering dismissing Carlo Ancelotti in the summer

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid beyond this season hangs in the balance according to a report by Diario Sport. Florentino Perez is said to be unhappy with the way Madrid played during last night’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and doesn’t see Ancelotti to be the man capable of leading them into a new era.

Ancelotti was a quick appointment last summer after moves for Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte failed to come to fruition. The veteran Italian was at Everton at the time and seemed the ideal man to replace Zinedine Zidane for the short-term.

And Madrid have been good in La Liga this season, currently leading the table and sitting four points clear of Sevilla. They also won the Supercopa de Espana. But they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club and now face an early exit from the Champions League, the competition Madrid value like no other.

Ancelotti has two seasons still to run in his contract after this one but it’s possible that Florentino could make a change in the summer. Two of the biggest names linked with the position and long admired by Madrid’s president are PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.