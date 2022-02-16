Real Madrid are said to be on the offensive for Erling Haaland despite their Kylian Mbappe efforts.

At this point, it’s common knowledge that Los Blancos are willing to do almost anything to land PSG frontman Mbappe.

Mbappe, who scored the winning goal against Real Madrid in a Champions League round of 16 first leg clash on Tuesday, is out of contract this summer.

Los Blancos are likely to propose a pre-contract agreement after the second leg is wrapped up, but Mbappe has made it clear he is undecided and unlikely to make his mind up until after the season.

In the meantime, Real Madrid are said to be zoning in on Borussia Dortmund star Haaland, who is expected to be on the move this summer.

Haaland has a €75million release clause that will come into effect this summer, and there are question marks over whether Real Madrid will make a move given the risk of putting Mbappe off.

But according to Sport, Los Blancos have already made a big-money offer to Haaland, and they are willing to meet his release clause.

Barcelona and Manchester City have also been heavily linked in recent weeks.

Just where Haaland and Mbappe would fit in remains to be seen, but while Karim Benzema is in the form of his life, he is getting older, and this may be a once in a generation opportunity to land two of the best forwards in world football.