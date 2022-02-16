Real Betis president Angel Haro responds to Barcelona’s reported interest in Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir is in the form of his life. The French playmaker is the beating heart of a Real Betis taking Spain and Europe by storm, earning universal plaudits and even shouts that he’s the best player in the whole of La Liga at this moment in time.

Fekir has contributed six goals and six assists in 22 La Liga appearances so far this season as well as a goal and an assist in four Europa League appearances.

Betis are currently third in La Liga as things stand and are preparing to face Zenit St. Petersburg in the first knockout round of the Europa League tomorrow evening in Russia.

But as is always the case when a player is drawing attention to himself due to his high level of performance, the rumour mill has got going and connected Fekir with a high-profile summer move.

Barcelona are the club rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services, with their president Joan Laporta said to admire Fekir. Betis’ president, Angel Haro, was cool in his response to that.

“Fekir? He’s a great player,” Haro said as per Diario AS. “But I wouldn’t dare say if he’s the best in La Liga. It’s a spectacle, watching him play. I hope he’ll be here for as long as possible. His release clause is €100m. Barcelona? They don’t worry me. It’s a good thing because it means the players’s status is high.”