Mauricio Pochettino reveals what a joy it is to work with Kylian Mbappe

It was the kind of moment that makes the Champions League what it is. Into the fourth minute of stoppage time at the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s last 16 clash with Real Madrid and the tie is decided by a moment of sheer brilliance from Kylian Mbappe.

Assisted by Neymar Junior, who had just returned from a significant period out injured, the Frenchman scored a veritable golazo to give PSG a crucial lead ahead of the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu at the beginning of March.

In truth, even though it came at the very death, PSG were good value for the victory. They deserved it. Madrid came to the Parc des Princes and sat deep, refusing to play with the cavalier ambition that we associate with the Spanish giants.

It was PSG who were doing all the attacking and they could have settled the game earlier had Lionel Messi converted his penalty kick. It was Mbappe who earned that, too, drawing a foul from Dani Carvajal. The Frenchman was quite simply unplayable.

“I’ve been saying that he’s incredibly mature despite his youth and he’s one of the best in the world,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said of Mbappe post-match in comments carried by Marca. “I’ve been working with him for almost a year and a few months and you see him every day. He’s top.”

Pochettino also admitted that the celebrations after Mbappe’s goal on PSG’s touchline nearly resulted in a fellow Argentine accidentally breaking his nose. “I felt joy but after a while pain in my nose because [Leandro] Paredes came and hit me in the face when he was celebrating. I thought I’d broken my nose.”