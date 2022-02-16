Levante stun Atletico Madrid to secure only their second win of the season

Levante have stunned Atletico Madrid to win only their second win of the season.

Las Granotas have had a disastrous season so far, and they went into tonight’s clash with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano with just one win to their name.

But they left the capital with three points in their pocket thanks to a fine Gonzalo Melero finish.

Atletico Madrid did think they had equalised through Angel Correa deep into stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out due to a push in the build-up.

The win gives Levante a slice of hope, moving to within 10 points of safety, but they still have a lot of work to do to get back into the safety conversation.

As for Atletico Madrid, this is yet another setback in what has been a hugely disappointing season so far.

They remain fifth as a result, and Barcelona will now have the opportunity to move three points clear with a win in their game in hand.

It’s now two defeats in three games for Los Rojiblancos, who are under real pressure to turn things around ahead of a big Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Manchester United next week.