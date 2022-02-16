Jordan Jordan is loving life both personally and professionally at Sevilla

Sevilla are living an integrally important moment. They face Dinamo Zagreb at the Sanchez-Pizjuan tomorrow evening in the first straight knockout round of the Europa League, the competition they’ve won more than anyone else.

But that’s not their only focus. They may have been dumped out of the Copa del Rey by their city rivals Real Betis in controversial circumstances but they’re still very much alive in La Liga, four points behind current pace-setters Real Madrid.

Balancing European and domestic commitments is going to be a challenge, but if any team can do it you’d back Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui and Monchi have built a competitive, hard-working and tough unit that never know when they’re beaten and are skilled at the art of grinding out results.

Of key importance to their system is Joan Jordan. The Catalan, who recently put pen to paper on a contract extension until the summer of 2027, brings industry and energy to a midfield three he plays in alongside the older pair of Fernando and Ivan Rakitic.

“I’m delighted to be in this city, at this club,” Jordan told Marca in a recent interview. “[Renewing] was something I had in my mind for a long time, ever since I started talking to the club and I knew it could happen. I’m very happy on both a personal and sporting level. We negotiated calmly because we both wanted it to happen. The club gave me positive signals.

“It took a little time but they want me to be an important person at the club and I appreciated that, I really liked it. I feel like I really identify with the club, the fans, the way of living day-to-day, the values of the club. I feel like I’m one of them. I didn’t feel like leaving, more like staying here. And signing such a long contract gives me even more responsibility and forces me to give even more of myself.”