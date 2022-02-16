Italian Justice Ministry issue international arrest warrant for Robinho after conviction for rape

The Italian Justice Ministry has issued an international arrest warrant for former Real Madrid forward Robinho according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazilian footballer is a wanted man after Italy’s top court upheld his conviction for rape, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. The ministry has asked Interpol, the global police agency, to carry out the order.

But Robinho lives in Brazil and the South American nation doesn’t extradite its citizens, meaning the only way he could face arrest would be if he travelled outside of his homeland.

A Milan court found Robinho and five other Brazilian men guilty of gang-raping an Albanian women back in 2017 after getting her drunk in a nightclub. Robinho played for Milan at the time.

The conviction was upheld by a court of appeals in 2020 and was then validated by the Italian Supreme Court last month. Robinho, 38, has always denied the accusation. He earned over 100 senior caps for the Brazilian national team throughout his career.