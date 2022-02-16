Napoli star Fabian Ruiz is one of Sergio Busquets’ biggest fans.

Ruiz and his teammates are preparing to do battle with Barca in the Europa League knockout stage playoff round.

The two European giants will face off in the first leg at Camp Nou on Thursday night, and it is without doubt the tie of the round.

Ahead of the clash, Napoli star Ruiz has been speaking, and he was asked about Barca veteran Busquets.

Busquets has been ahead of Ruiz in the Spain squad, and the Barca man is part of the reason why the Napoli midfielder doesn’t have more than 15 caps.

But there is nothing but admiration from Ruiz towards his fellow Spain international.

“I could never criticise Sergi, he is one of the best midfielders in the world,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

“He has done a lot on the pitch, and for me it’s a pleasure to play with him in the middle of the pitch.

“I could never criticise him. He does everything easier.”

Ruiz has been with Napoli since 2018, making 113 Serie A appearances, and at 25 years of age, he will still have plenty of opportunities to represent Spain.