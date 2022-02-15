Thibaut Courtois has done it again.

Time and again has the Belgian goalkeeper saves Real Madrid during his successful time in the Spanish capital so far.

And he has done it again in Paris tonight, saving from the spot during Real Madrid’s huge Champions League round of 16 first leg tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Courtois had already produced the goods to deny Kylian Mbappe in the first half and he was called into action again on the 62nd minute.

Dani Carvajal took a swipe at a speedy Mbappe in the box and completely wiped out the striker without taking any of the ball.

It was one of the clearest penalty decisions you will see, and Lionel Messi stepped up to take it.

Courtois dived to his left and kept out the former Barcelona superstar with a strong left arm.

You can see the brilliant save below, depending on your location.

Real Madrid will now be hoping to make the save count having struggled to contain PSG so far.