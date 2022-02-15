Sevilla have lined up Lazio centre-back Luiz Felipe to replace either Jules Kounde or Diego Carlos

Sevilla want to sign Lazio’s 24-year-old centre-back Luiz Felipe according to Mundo Deportivo. The Andalusian club have lined up the Italian-Brazilian as a potential replacement for at least one of their currently partnership of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.

Lazio want Luiz Felipe to renew his contract with them but it looks as if he’s going to leave it expire at the end of this season. He’s reportedly turned down a four-year deal at the rate of €2m net per season due to a promise made by Sevilla.

Born in Brazil with Italian family on his mother’s side, Sevilla aren’t the only Andalusian club interested in his services. Real Betis have also been credited with interest in the player who arrived in Rome at the beginning of the 2016/17 season and has become established in the Eternal City after a loan at Salernitana.

Sevilla rejected persistent offers from Chelsea for Kounde last summer and from Newcastle United for Diego Carlos this January but it looks like at least one of them will leave at the end of this season. For now, Sevilla are all-in on chasing the league title.