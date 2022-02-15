Real Madrid sweating on Ferland Mendy’s fitness ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash

Real Madrid’s performance against Villarreal at La Ceramica on Saturday afternoon underlined just how vulnerable they are without Ferland Mendy. Marcelo struggled to keep Samuel Chukwueze under wraps and while Madrid drew the game 0-0 it was clear that Mendy’s presence is essential this evening.

That’s when Madrid travel to France to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a titanic Champions League last 16 clash at the Parc des Princes. Any of Angel di Maria, Neymar Junior or Lionel Messi could start on the right wing for the Parisian outfit so Mendy’s presence will be absolutely essential according to Marca.

Mendy hasn’t played in three weeks but it’s thought that Carlo Ancelotti will take the risk and start him in Paris. His last minutes came during the 2-2 draw with Elche on January 23rd when he picked up a muscle injury. If he’s not fit, it’s thought David Alaba will shift to left-back and Nacho will start beside Eder Militao.