Real Betis are the fifth-highest scoring team across Europe’s top five leagues

Real Betis were the only one of the four clubs involved in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey to win their next La Liga match. They beat Levante 4-2 away from home while Valencia lost to Deportivo Alaves, Rayo Vallecano lost to Osasuna and Athletic Club lost to Mallorca according to Mundo Deportivo.

The four goals the Andalusian outfit scored at the Ciutat de Valencia also made them the highest-scoring team in Spanish football across all competitions, taking their tally for the season so far to a remarkable 76. That’s four more than Real Madrid.

Betis have also managed to score four goals in four of their last six games; against Alaves, Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Levante. They’re the fifth-highest scoring team across the five major European leagues, behind only Bayern Munich (105), Liverpool (95), Manchester City (93) and Chelsea (79).

Betis are currently third in La Liga and still alive in both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League. They welcome Rayo to the Benito Villamarin in the second leg of the semi-final of the former and will take on Zenit St. Petersburg in the next round of the latter.