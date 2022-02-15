Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken a swipe at Real Madrid ahead of tonight’s big Champions League clash.

PSG and Los Blancos face off in the Champions League round of 16 tonight at Parc de Princes.

The first leg tie is highly anticipated, with narratives aplenty between the two sides.

But ahead of the game, it emerged that PSG president Al-Khelaifi cancelled a planned dinner with his Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez.

And in the hours leading up to the game, Al-Khelaifi has made it clear what he thinks of Real Madrid as a whole.

“I’m not going to hide it, we almost have no relationship with Real Madrid,”he said, as cited by COPE. “I’m not going to go back on what happened

“I believe in accessible football for small clubs, they don’t”

Al-Khelaifi is referring to the Super League project which was started by Perez and pushed by Real Madrid.

The plans omitted smaller clubs and it was not backed by PSG, despite their ambitions to be the biggest and most successful club in the world.

It seems morals are more important than dinner for Al-Khelaifi, though it’s unclear whether that is specifically the reason for the dinner being cancelled.

The two presidents will likely meet at tonight’s game and will likely share the director’s box at Parc des Princes.