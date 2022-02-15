Porto centre-back Pepe could be sanctioned for two years for violent conduct

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe, currently of Porto, could be banned for between two months and two years for violent conduct according to A Bola and carried by Marca. The Portuguese centre-back was sent off during Porto’s match with Sporting last Friday.

Pepe apparently struck a staff member of the opposing club, committing an act of violent conduct that can carry a serious punishment according to the criminal framework provided for in the Disciplinary Regulations of the League of Clubs.

The individual in question is Hugo Viana, Sporting’s sporting director. They a heated argument that earned Pepe the red card. Sporting’s Bruno Tabata is in the same boat, having struck Porto’s coach Luis Goncalves in what was also violent conduct.

Porto are currently six points clear of Sporting at the top of the Primeira Liga. Benfica, Portugal’s biggest club traditionally, are four points behind Sporting in third. Braga are nine behind Benfica.