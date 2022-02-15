Pedri and Gavi are inseparable off the field and unstoppable on it for Barcelona

Pedri and Gavi have gotten on like a house on fire ever since they first trained together at Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo.

The former, two years older, helped the latter settle in to the first team dynamics when he broke through at Camp Nou and the pair are part of a tight friendship group that also includes Nico Gonzalez, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo.

But the funny thing is that they’ve only just started to actually play together on a consistent basis due to the injury that Pedi has only just begun to properly shrug off.

In the most recent game with Espanyol, both were integral to everything good in Blaugrana and both had the ball in the net even if Gavi’s effort was ruled out due to a marginal offside call.

Pedri has reminded everyone just how good he is since he came back in January and has already scored twice in the five games he’s played since, half of the entirety of last season’s total.

When he scored against Espanyol he and Gavi celebrated with a special handshake that’s testament to their closeness.