Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick to attend Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain tonight

Palmeiras’ 15-year-old wonderkid Endrick has taken the world by storm and attracted the attention of all of the European elite. Real Madrid, of course, are at the very front of that que, and according to Marca he’ll be at the Parc des Princes this evening to witness their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Endrick is in Paris with his parents and his little brother. Their vacation began in Madrid, where he arrived on Thursday to enjoy the city’s restaurants and do some shopping. They then flew to Paris to visit the FIA headquarters and Disneyland.

Endrick revealed in an interview from his home in Sao Paulo last month that he’s a huge fan of his compatriot Vinicius Junior and hopes that Madrid win this season’s Champions League. Vinicius won’t be the only Brazilian on show in Paris tonight, however. Also expected to attend are other compatriots like Rodrygo Goes, Casemiro, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos and Neymar Junior.