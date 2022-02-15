Ousmane Dembele understood to be content at Barcelona as his contract comes to a close

The ultimatum that Barcelona gave Ousmane Dembele toward the end of January, that he had to either renew his contract with the club or leave for pastures new, never came to pass in the end.

The Frenchman stayed put without putting pen to paper and looks like he’s entered the final strait of his Barcelona career. He made the squad against Atletico Madrid and came on as a second-half substitute against Espanyol, with Xavi Hernandez making sure that Barcelona put sporting priorities ahead of wounded pride.

As for Dembele’s day-to-day life, it’s understood he’s content with his working environment at the Ciutat Esportiva. He’s not one to sulk or create a negative atmosphere and, according to Diario Sport, is delighted by the arrival of his old Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He’s also good friends with fellow Frenchmen Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

So while his presence in a Barcelona shirt between now and the end of the season is sure to rankle many connected with the Catalan club, for Dembele himself it’s simply a matter of fulfilling a professional obligation. He’s there to do a job and he intends to continue doing it to the best of his ability.