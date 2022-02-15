Neymar Junior to miss out on a place in Paris Saint-Germain’s starting lineup against Real Madrid

Real Madrid travel to the Parc des Princes this evening to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a mouthwatering Champions League clash. It’s the first leg in a tie that will decide who progresses from the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition to the quarter-final.

Both clubs are top of their respective leagues. PSG are 16 points clear of second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1 while Madrid are four ahead of second-placed Sevilla in La Liga. PSG finished second to Manchester City in their Champions League group while Madrid topped theirs with Internazionale finishing second.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to set PSG up in a 4-3-3 with Gianluigi Donnarumma starting in goal behind a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes.

Leandro Paredes will anchor the midfield with Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira either side of him, behind a serious front three composed of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

Neymar Junior has been included in the squad and while it had been hoped the Brazilian talisman would have been able to start, information carried by Rodrigo Faez suggested that he won’t. He’s carrying and injury and PSG don’t want to risk him.

Carlo Ancelotti is also expected to set Madrid up in a 4-3-3 with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will play in midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him, with Karim Benzema leading the line flanked by Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior. It should be a cracker.