Nasser Al-Khelaifi cancelled last night’s planned dinner with Florentino Perez

Relations between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are strained at this moment in time. The latter are working hard to prise Kylian Mbappe from the former, having a massive bid turned down for the French striker last summer.

Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and it’s widely expected that he’s going to join Madrid on a free transfer when it does. But there’s a lot of football to be played before then, most notably this evening when Madrid travel to the French capital to play PSG in the Champions League.

The leadership of both clubs customarily share a dinner the night before such occasions, but it’s understood that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG, cancelled a dinner that had been scheduled for Monday evening with Florentino Perez. As per Diario Sport the meal had been set to take place at the Guy Savoy, a restaurant with three Michelin stars, but will instead take place today.