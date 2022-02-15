Michu tips his friend Erling Haaland to join Barcelona over Real Madrid

Michu is someone Erling Haaland really looks up to according to Diario AS. The Norwegian loved watching the former Swansea and Rayo Vallecano man and apparently enjoys a close bond with him.

Michu, therefore, is well-placed to comment on the Borussia Dortmund forward’s much-debated future. Speaking with Cadena SER he offered his take on what Haaland will do in the summer.

“I was with Haaland and I had a conversation with him,” Michu said. “I don’t think he’s going to continue at Dortmund. Haaland is looking for a very strong team that can compete in the Champions League. He’s looking for a competitive team.

“He gave me the feeling that he’s looking for a long-term sporting project and he told me he likes Spain. He’s thinking more about a sporting project than from an economic perspective. If [Kylian] Mbappe goes to Real Madrid, I think Barcelona would be a very good option. And in these times, Haaland is cheap.”

As Michu alluded to, Madrid are in the running for Haaland but their priority is very much Mbappe, who’ll become a free agent when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer. It’s taken for granted he’s headed for Madrid.

But Haaland’s case is less clear-cut. It seems highly likely that he’s going to leave Dortmund and there is a much-discussed informal release clause that’s about to come into play. But it would take a brave man to guess his potential destination. From Barcelona’s perspective, he’s undoubtedly their priority.