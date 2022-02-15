Luuk de Jong is silencing the purists who believe he doesn’t belong at Barcelona

Luuk de Jong has proven pivotal for Barcelona this season despite his signing being greeted with little enthusiasm according to Diario AS. The Dutchman scored a late, late equaliser against Espanyol, heading home from Adama Traore’s splendid cross.

His goal earned Barcelona a 2-2 draw in an important Catalan Derby, elevating the Blaugrana back into the top four of La Liga and above Atletico Madrid. So far this season he’s already directly contributed four points in La Liga and if it weren’t for his presence they’d currently be eighth in the league table with 35 points.

Xavi Hernandez and Mateu Alemany told De Jong that he was surplus to requirements during the January transfer window and even phoned Sevilla sporting director Monchi to try and work out a solution regarding a player currently on loan at Camp Nou.

He’s celebrated each important goal with the air of a man who knows he’s working hard and quietly vindicating himself. Xavi has already publicly commended his professionalism and lauded the Dutchman as an example to be followed. He’s earning his bread and silencing the purists who don’t believe he belongs at the club.