Kylian Mbappe’s late wonder goal saw Paris Saint-Germain defeat Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti put together a clear game plan for his side’s trip to Parc des Princes in their Champions League round of 16 first leg with PSG.

And that was to survive the hosts’ dangerous front line at all costs.

Real Madrid were defensive from the off, and it looked like it was working, with only one real clear-cut chance in the first 45 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe broke through on goal, but Thibaut Courtois was quickly on the scene to block the Frenchman’s effort.

An even more nervy moment arrived in the second half when PSG won a penalty in the 62nd minute following as Dani Carvajal swipe on Mbappe.

Lionel Messi stepped up against his old rivals, but once again Courtois did his bit, getting down low to his left to deny the former Barcelona superstar.

Neymar Junior would also come close after coming off the bench, dinging just wide from the angle.

But just as it looked like Real Madrid were going to hold out, Mbappe took matters into his own hands to score an utterly superb winner.

Three minutes into added time, Mbappe beat two opponents with one brilliant piece of skill before slotting into the right bottom corner.

It’s a monumental winner and a huge goal in the tie as a whole, especially with Real Madrid now missing Casemiro and Ferland Mendy for the return leg through suspension.