Kylian Mbappe says Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Real Madrid will not influence his decision over his future.

Mbappe was the star of the show on Tuesday night, putting in a wonderful performance and scoring the winning goal during PSG’s Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Los Blancos.

The two sides looked as though they were headed for a goalless draw until Mbappe produced a magical piece of skill to beat two markers before slotting home 46 seconds before the full-time whistle.

It was an incredible winner and a potentially huge goal in the tie.

It’s also a huge narrative point given the heavy links between Mbappe and Real Madrid.

The French striker was the subject of huge offers from Los Blancos last summer, and it’s thought the La Liga giants will attempt to sign him on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer.

No talks have happened just yet due to this game, Real Madrid wanting to respect all parties.

But they are expected to begin after the second leg on March 9.

Though, according to Mbappe, no decision has been made on his part.

Speaking in Spanish to Movistar, he said: “I’ve not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

“This game to influence my future? No – I’ve not decided, I give my best and then we will see what happens next season”.