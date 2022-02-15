Karim Benzema has made it back in time to face Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The Frenchman has missed the last three games due to a muscular issue and faced a race against time to return in time for tonight’s big game.

Los Blancos are in Paris to face PSG in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

And while Benzema was desperate to make it, Carlo Ancelotti has said he will take no risks in a bid to protect his striker’s participation in this season on a longer scale.

Despite that, it seems Benzema has passed a late fitness test, because he starts this evening.

The French striker’s presence will be a huge boost for Real Madrid, who have struggled to create in his absence, scoring just once in their last three games.

Elsewhere, Marco Asensio keeps his place on the right to make up the front three, and Luka Modric has returned to start after starting from the bench last time out.

For PSG, Neymar Junior has only been deemed fit enough to start from the bench, with Angel Di Maria alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the front three.