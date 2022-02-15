Spanish boss Javier Clemente has a concern about the way Xavi Hernandez is going about things at Barcelona.

Xavi has had a mixed start at Barca, picking up some key wins but failing to arrest the team’s inconsistencies.

The last week has been a perfect example, with Barca claiming a huge win over Atletico Madrid before having to score late to snatch a draw from local rivals Espanyol.

Xavi knows he is in charge of a long-term project and there is plenty of work to be done before Barca can compete for a title.

And according to current Libya and former La Liga boss of many clubs, Clemente, has suggested that Xavi’s desire to get his team to play like he did could be an issue.

“Xavi has entered a club with big problems,” Clemente told Marca.

“He has been a star and he has to look good. Training at Al Sadd is like training at Real Madrid.

“He is starting to be a coach now. He has a very big open world because he has been a great figure.

“He wants the players to play like he played and that’s not being a coach”.

Xavi is going to have to carve out his own way of doing things as his career goes on, but as a young coach, he may well be sticking to what he knows.

We have already seen flashes of improvement, but ultimately Barca are going to fall short unless they can find the consistency they have lacked both under Koeman and Xavi.